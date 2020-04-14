European football’s hottest properties could potentially be on the market once the transfer window opens for business again later this year, with one Manchester United and Liverpool target having a significant weakness according to a current team-mate.

“So, the one who never wants to do weight training or anything like that is Kai Havertz,” his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate, Jonathan Tah told Goal.

“It’s always funny when we all go into the weight room. He just wants to have the ball at his feet. He doesn’t want to do strength training.”

At just 20 years of age, Havertz has quickly become one of the stars of the Bundesliga. Goal note his output of 20 goals and seven assists last season, followed by 10 goals and eight assists in the current campaign.

More Stories / Latest News Man City face possible transfer scrap with Juventus over £65m-rated Guardiola target ‘There’s a chance he’ll stay, he’s under contract’ – Man United star isn’t guaranteed big-money move according to pundit Cristiano Ronaldo behind classy gesture to help during coronavirus crisis reveals Portugal teammate

An attacking midfielder of note, the youngster appears to have an appreciation of the game far beyond his tender years. As Tah has hinted at, Havertz loves taking responsibility and always wants the ball, with the player seemingly often at the hub of Bayer’s attacking thrust.

Both United and Liverpool would surely have a real talent on their hands if any potential bid is forthcoming, as long as they can turned a blind eye to a lack of effort in the gym.