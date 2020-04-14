Manchester United made to wait for Erling Haaland transfer

Manchester United and other potential suitors for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will have to wait a little longer before attempting to complete a transfer.

Despite the Evening Standard recently linking Haaland as a top target for Man Utd, it seems Dortmund hold all the cards in negotiations.

That is because, according to Bild, as translated by ESPN, his much-touted release clause does not become active until 2022.

From that point, the Norway international would be able to leave Dortmund if clubs pay €75million, but it’s easy to imagine that until then the Bundesliga giants could charge a fortune for the in-form front-man.

Haaland has enjoyed a superb season for both Dortmund and previous club Red Bull Salzburg, and it seems a move to a super club like United is surely on the cards at some point in the near future.

The Red Devils could undoubtedly benefit from a goal-scorer of Haaland’s quality in their side, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season before his injury.

Odion Ighalo then came in on loan, and while he has impressed in his short time at Old Trafford, it seems clear someone like Haaland would be the better long-term option.