Mike Ashley agrees £300m Newcastle sale, club could be under new ownership when Premier League resumes after lockdown

Newcastle United are reportedly close to being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium as Mike Ashley has agreed a £300million sale.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Magpies’ unpopular owner looks set to hand over 80% of the club to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the leader of the Saudi consortium.

This would end 13 years of Ashley’s reign, with the Sports Direct chief long the target of hate by many of the fans at St James’ Park.

Many Newcastle fans will no doubt be relieved at the prospect of a new owner, with the Mirror stating the Saudi group now needs to be judged as fit and proper by the Premier League.

If approved, this could mean the club could be under new ownership in around a month’s time, which would most likely mean everything is done before football can be resumed.

The Premier League and other top leagues around the world have had to be suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, but there is some hope that football could be back this summer.

It could now end up being an extra special return for Newcastle if this deal can be completed.