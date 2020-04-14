Liverpool linked with Ousseynou Ba transfer swoop after Sadio Mane recommendation

Liverpool are being linked with a somewhat surprise transfer swoop for Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba following a recommendation from Sadio Mane.

The 24-year-old has shone in his time in Greece and, like Mane, is a Senegal international, and it seems likely he could improve Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Spanish outlet Don Balon now claim Liverpool are eyeing up a transfer swoop for Ba, who could be an upgrade on the likes of Dejan Lovren, whilst also providing more depth in this Reds squad.

While Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world, he’s not always had the best support alongside him.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are fine players but have both had their problems with injuries during their time at Anfield.

Ba could help LFC have more reliable depth in defence, with the promising African talent looking like he could surely enjoy a fine career at a higher level before too long.