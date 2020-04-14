Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has aimed a subtle dig at his club for paying too much money for him when he arrived from Juventus in 2016.

The France international is in his second spell at Old Trafford, having struggled to make a first-team breakthrough at the club earlier in his career.

Pogba left United for Juventus as an unproven youngster, but went on to prove a big hit in his time in Serie A, prompting the Red Devils to splash the cash on bringing him back to Manchester for the 2016/17 season.

It’s fair to say, however, that Pogba has not had the best of times with Man Utd in his second stint, despite huge expectations surrounding him.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old addressed this, and admitted the big fee his club paid for him has made it difficult for him to do everything expected of him.

Asked if he felt pressure as a result of his transfer fee, Pogba said: “For me, no, but for the world and fans and everyone, yes. Unfortunately, life is like that.

“It’s not me, but it was for a big amount of money. At the time, it was the biggest transfer for a midfielder.

“We don’t see it for a midfielder, more for strikers going for this kind of money, who will go and score goals.

“To see that from a midfielder, you have to score goals, make assists, make saves as well – even if you’re not a goalkeeper!

“You have to do more things so probably they see more of the transfer fee. But It’s nothing to do with me. I had nothing to do with it – it’s between the clubs.

“Obviously, because I went for free, I came back for a big amount of money and it made a big noise as well, but not for me.”

While Pogba didn’t exactly criticise United directly, his words certainly suggest he feels MUFC have not made it easy for him, and one can imagine that’s been an issue with some of their other rather extravagant purchases in recent times that have also failed to really pay off.