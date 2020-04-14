Real Madrid transfer news: £100m-rated attacker targeted, potential suitor for Luka Jovic

Despite football – like most of the world’s major sports, being brought to a halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, transfer rumours are still dominating the back pages and here’s the latest on the Real Madrid front…

Jadon Sancho

According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid will compete with fierce rivals Manchester United for the signing of Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho in the next transfer window.

The Star claim that the 20-year-old is valued at around £100m and that Los Blancos have now entered the race to sign the attacker after he looked destined for a move to Old Trafford.

Sancho has ripped apart opposition defences this season, with the starlet bagging 17 goals and registering 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side could certainly do with the signing of a marquee attacker to bolster their side, Los Blancos should also look to make a signing that would ease their reliance on talisman Karim Benzema.

More Stories / Latest News £33m-rated Liverpool target’s agent hints at transfer Man Utd decide on preference between Maddison & Grealish as they grow confident of agreeing transfer Paul Pogba aims subtle dig blaming Manchester United for his struggles since big-money transfer

Luka Jovic

According to Spanish publication AS, Mikel Arteta has identified misfiring Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as a top replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the Gunners.

Jovic has largely struggled since making a marquee move to Los Blancos last summer. Whilst the ace’s appearances have mostly come off the bench, the ace has still only bagged two goals in 24 outings this term.

AS claim that the Bernabeu outfit currently have no intention to sell the 23-year-old despite his slow start in the Spanish capital, so it would take some real convincing for Arsenal to land the ace’s signature.