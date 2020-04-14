Real Madrid yet to step up contract talks with influential figure with deal expiring in 2021

Real Madrid have reportedly yet to follow up contract talks with either Sergio Ramos or his agent which could raise concern over his future at the club.

The 34-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2005 as he has since gone on to make 640 appearances for the club and has won countless trophies.

While he is entering the latter stages of his career, the fact that he has made 34 appearances already this season shows just how valuable he remains to the Spanish giants.

In turn, with his current contract set to expire in 2021, talks over a new deal should arguably be a priority to avoid the threat of seeing him leave for nothing in just over a year’s time.

However, according to AS, talks are said to still be on hold as Real Madrid haven’t yet reached out to either Ramos or his agent to try and advance discussions over a renewal.

It’s even suggested that the La Liga outfit will leave it until the middle of next season, while it’s noted the club captain would prefer a two-year deal but may be offered only an additional 12 months.

With that in mind, there are clearly still issues to be ironed out between the two parties before they reach an agreement, although the report from AS does go on to set a positive tone in terms of Ramos being open to negotiating to reach a new agreement.

Given how long he’s been with Real Madrid and what they have achieved together, it would arguably be a huge shock to see him end his career elsewhere at this point, especially if he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

However, the longer the situation drags on without a resolution, Real Madrid fans will perhaps grow increasingly uneasy about what the future holds for their current club captain.