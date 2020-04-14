A player will usually have all the leverage in negotiations with a huge club when it comes to a transfer, but the situation with Odion Ighalo feels a bit different.

He was a surprise loan signing in January, but he managed to win the fans over quickly and he looks like an option for a permanent transfer, but he might be the one to make some sacrifices to force this through.

As reported by The Daily Star, he currently earns £300k per week on his deal with Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, so it’s hard to see Man United agreeing to match that.

Although they could probably afford it, he looks like a rotation option at best so the report says he will need to take a £200k per week pay cut to get that move to United.

They go on to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep him permanently and the player wants to stay, but United have told him they won’t offer a contract worth more than £100k a week.

It could be an interesting choice for him to make, as clearly China will offer more money, but Man United are the biggest team he’s ever played for, and it must be difficult to give that up.