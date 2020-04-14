Once the football season returns, there’s the knowledge that a few weeks later the transfer window will open for business again and pundit, Craig Burley, thinks there’s a chance that one Manchester United star might stay put despite suggestions to the contrary.

Speaking to ESPN FC, cited by the Daily Express, the Scot discussed the situation surrounding midfielder, Paul Pogba.

“It’s been a troubling season for him, but it doesn’t negate the guy’s talent. It just hasn’t consistently happened for him at Man Utd […] Juventus have a huge squad, they’re a financial burden, this is wishful thinking for United.

“[…]I think in an ideal world, player and club will go in different directions […] There’s a chance he’ll stay, he’s under contract.”

As Burley also states, any notion of a move back to Juve seems to be coming from United’s end, perhaps in order to try and drum up interest. Ever since the very public falling out with Jose Mourinho, things seem to have gone from bad to worse for the Frenchman at Old Trafford.

Injuries have deprived Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of seeing the best of a player who, when he’s at the top of his game, is still world class. To that end, it’s entirely possible, despite so much water passing under the bridge already, that the Norwegian could try and tempt the player to stay in Manchester.

A partnership with Bruno Fernandes would certainly be a formidable one, and could help propel the club forwards in 2020/21.