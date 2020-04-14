Transfer boost for Barcelona as Inter Milan change their stance on swap deal

We’re starting to hear that clubs probably won’t have a lot of money to spend on transfers this Summer, so it seems likely that swap transfers will suddenly become popular.

They should be popular for two reasons – firstly clubs will be able to freshen up their squad without spending money, but any cash transfers will likely be for a lower value for a year or two, so it will look like clubs have made a huge loss if they sell any recent signings on again.

It’s clear that the transfer of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona hasn’t worked out, so it’s understandable that they will want a new striker this Summer, and there’s been a development when it comes to signing Lautaro Martinez.

READ MORE: Barcelona ace insists he will decide his own future amid talk of possible transfer

A few weeks ago a report from Sport via Sportsmole suggested that Inter Milan would not be accepting any swap offers for their Argentine striker, but they would be open to a huge cash offer.

That stance appears to have changed, after Marca reported that Inter would be willing to accept Griezmann in exchange for Martinez, while they may also need some cash as well.

Interestingly they go on to say that Barca may now be against that type of deal, as they would prefer not to use Griezmann in exchange.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona manage to land their man this Summer, but this deal certainly doesn’t look straight forward.