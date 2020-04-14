Manchester United have reportedly joined the running for the potential transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening at the back, with the club still some way off competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

United spent big on Harry Maguire last summer but he could do with a better partner next to him and Sky Sports claim they’re now among the suitors for Upamecano.

The French youngster has shone in the Bundesliga and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club, with Sky Sports also mentioning interest from Man City and Arsenal.

The Gunners are also short of quality at the back and, like Man Utd, have generally under-achieved a great deal in recent years.

Upamecano has the potential to massively improve both teams for many years to come, and Sky Sports suggest he could be available for a very reasonable price.

They state the 21-year-old has a buy-out clause of just €60million and that he also has just a year remaining on his current contract with Leipzig.

This could mean the likes of United and Arsenal could well get him for less than that, or else his club risk losing him for free next summer.