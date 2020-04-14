The agent of Ajax midfielder and rumoured Manchester United transfer target Donny van de Beek has provided an update on his future.

The Netherlands international looks a top young talent with a big future at the highest level of the game, and this has led to plenty of recent speculation over where he might end up next.

Van de Beek had been linked with Real Madrid, but Mundo Deportivo recently suggested that particular move might now be in doubt, which seems likely to be of interest to other big teams.

This then led Don Balon to add that this development could boost Man Utd’s hopes of signing the 22-year-old, with the player having also previously been linked with the Red Devils by the Manchester Evening News.

His agent has not given too much away about a potential destination, but has provided an update of sorts about where he and his client are.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, his representative Guido Albers said: “There is interest – and that is also known – for a long time and from several clubs.

“We will see what will eventually come out of that in the coming weeks. I do not dare say anything about that at the moment.

“I can’t say anything about it because some things are just confidential. The situation will have changed in each club and we have to look at that.

“The positive thing for Donny is that he is still very good everywhere. For Donny, the most important thing is – and he has always said – a choice based on his feeling.

“That which he thinks suits him best and which he thinks will be the most successful.

“He did that last year and will continue to do so this summer. Don’t forget that Ajax is still the club where he came to as a young player. It is not a punishment to play for Ajax. He will also include that in his consideration.”