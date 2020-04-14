Video: Jamie Carragher has hilarious dig at Ryan Giggs as Sky Sports pundit recalls classic story

Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist having a cheeky dig at Ryan Giggs during Sky Sports’ Football Show on Tuesday morning.

Graeme Souness was busy recalling the first time he was made aware of Giggs as a youngster at Man Utd before he went on to become a club legend.

Speaking to one of his coaches while he was Reds boss at the time, Souness revealed that he was told about a one United player in particular after a game between the two youth sides and he was described as a talented young forward or winger who was better than Steve McMahon.

Naturally, everyone was aware that he was talking about Giggs, but Carragher couldn’t help himself and responded: “Was it Lee Sharpe?”

His punchline left the entire panel in stitches including Souness, as seen in the video below, who jokingly insisted he was actually talking about Gary Neville.

It’s good to see them provide us with some light-hearted fun in these difficult times for us all as the coronavirus lockdown is set to continue.