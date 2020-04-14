Video: What Graeme Souness said in response to Paul Pogba hitting back at him

Paul Pogba hit back at long-time critic Graeme Souness this week and the Sky Sports pundit was given a chance to respond on Tuesday.

The Liverpool legend has repeatedly criticised the French international during his second stint at Man Utd, even this season at times when he has largely been missing due to injury.

It has led to criticism of the pundit himself from certain quarters as ultimately it has arguably felt unnecessary at times, but Pogba responded this week by suggesting that he wasn’t particularly familiar with Souness with the report below noting the criticism he has faced.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba told the United podcast, as per the Metro. “I didn’t even know who he was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that.

“I know the face but the name [no]. Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’. I like to focus on football.”

As seen in the video below, Jamie Carragher was keen to make a point of those comments during the Sky Sports Football Show on Tuesday morning, and Souness had his say on it after initially laughing it off.

“The oldest saying in football comes to mind, put your medals on the table,” Souness said. Meanwhile, host Dave Jones rightly pointed out that Pogba has a few himself including multiple Serie A titles, the Europa League and above all, a World Cup.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the situation is put to bed after this or if further words are exchanged through the media but it would surely be best if the pair just respected each other’s achievements and left this one alone moving forward with Souness providing justified criticism when applicable.