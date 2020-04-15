Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of a highly-rated 16-year-old Dutchman have been dealt a blow with the news that north London rivals Arsenal have entered the race for his signature.

Winston Bogarde is the uncle of Feyenoord’s Lamare Bogarde, and the youngster has been earning rave reviews for his performances both at club and international level according to Football Insider.

It’s been suggested that the Gunners are now one of a handful of clubs, that include Spurs, that are keeping an eye on a player whose future appears to be in doubt heading into the summer.

Football Insider quote an Arsenal source as saying the club have been alerted to Bogarde’s potential by their network of scouts, who have watched the player closely.

With the youngster reportedly only having played age-group games to this point, any potential raid for his services would arguably see him installed in either club’s academy or reserve teams.

Even if he remains one for the future at this stage, both Arsenal and Spurs have to be at the front of the queue when such talents do become available.