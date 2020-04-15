Arsenal have had plenty of issues to deal with over the past few years, but the midfield has always felt like a problem area.

We’ve seen teams that were capable of playing some magnificent football, but the centre of the park always looked soft and it tended to crumble when the pressure built up.

The current squad is filled with good players who would certainly compliment better players around them, but there’s no leaders in there, and it means it’s an obvious position of need in the transfer market this Summer.

A report from Football.London might have some good news for the fans, after they suggested that Arsenal are just one step away from completing the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

They suggest that Arsenal have made an offer of €50m to sign him in the Summer, so it sounds like it will just depend on the player wanting the move.

He does look like the type of signing that could thrive at Arsenal, he’s good on the ball and has the athleticism to cover the whole pitch, but he’s also got great defensive instincts and would provide a solid base in the midfield.

There’s no indication about personal terms being agreed at this point, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this over the next few weeks.