Arsenal are reportedly in talks over signing £17.5m-rated defender Axel Disasi from French outfit Reims this summer.

The Gunners would do well to be in the market for centre-backs to bolster their defence with William Saliba returning to the club after a loan spell at Saint-Etienne.

For the moment, their other options such as David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have not been good enough in recent times, and Disasi could be a useful addition to Mikel Arteta’s options.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, as translated by the Metro, Disasi seems to be a top target for AFC in what could be a bargain move.

The report explains that the north London outfit are ‘keeping in direct contact’ with Disasi’s representatives and are planning on bidding for the defender.

It is also claimed in the report that a bid of around €20million (£17.5m) could be enough for the Gunners to secure a move for Disasi ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal boss Arteta is keen on forging a solid partnership in defence for the London club while also being interested in adding players in other key areas this summer.