While we may not yet have much of an idea about when the next transfer window will be, Arsenal will need to be prepared for some major spending.

It’s been a hugely disappointing season at the Emirates Stadium and the Gunners look to face a huge fight to even be playing in Europe next season if this campaign can be completed once the coronavirus crisis settles down a bit.

It’s therefore unsurprising to see transfer rumours linking Arsenal with some big names as new manager Mikel Arteta will no doubt need backing after a promising start in difficult circumstances in north London.

One report from Spain claims Arsenal are now ahead of Chelsea in the running to sign Philippe Coutinho, who is surely heading out of Barcelona as soon as possible.

The Brazilian has flopped at the Nou Camp and hasn’t done much better on loan at Bayern Munich this season, with recent talk being that he’s been offered to Premier League clubs.

Arsenal could now hold all the cards, according to a report from Don Balon, as Barcelona are said to be keen on negotiating a swap deal that would see them land Gabriel Martinelli if Coutinho makes the move to AFC.

In another potential raid for one of La Liga’s finest, it’s also claimed Arsenal are lining up a big-money bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international would cost around €50million, and it’s also claimed the Gunners are in pole position for him as well as for Coutinho.

Finally, Arteta could strengthen his defence with a smart signing on the cheap as talks are held over a £17.5m move for Axel Disasi.

L’Equipe claim negotiations are ongoing, and the 22-year-old has his admirers at the Emirates.