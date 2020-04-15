Although most clubs will try to build as big and as deep a squad as possible, many might be forced to cut back this Summer.

It’s not to say that every big star will be sold, but if cash needs to be raised then it makes sense to sell some of your back up players and rely on youngsters to fill the void instead.

That could be the case with Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette this Summer, after AS reported that Atletico Madrid were going to make a serious effort to sign him.

READ MORE: Report claims Arsenal are very close to signing ace on a free transfer

They indicate that Arsenal don’t see him as an essential player so they would be willing to sell, but then you have to think that would also mean that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is going nowhere.

They state that Diego Costa could be on his way out and Atleti think the Arsenal man would be perfect for their system, so it’s a transfer that does look likely.

From Arsenal’s point of view it could also make sense. Aubameyang would stay as the main striker and Eddie Nketiah has proven he deserves more chances in the team, so this could allow Arsenal to use those funds to strengthen the rest of the team.