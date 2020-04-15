Barcelona exploring swap deal in bid to sign Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are exploring the idea of offering Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal in order to sign Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that one of Barcelona’s prime targets for the next transfer window is the signing of an energetic midfielder, especially one that excels in the defensive side of the game.

The Blaugrana are looking to reinvigorate their midfield this summer, with both Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal expected to leave at the end of the season.

Barcelona hold a long-standing interest in Kante, but the La Liga outfit have never pursued a move for the Frenchman considering the financial costs of signing the World Cup winner.

MD add that due to the crippling economical impact of the Coronavirus, the swapping of players looks to be the ideal way to ensure that clubs sign the number of players they’d like.

This is where Philippe Coutinho comes into the equation. The Brazilian is keen on a return to the Premier League – especially a move to the Blues after a disastrous time with the Catalan outfit.

The report claims that the attacking midfielder ‘wants’ a move to Chelsea in the next transfer window, opening the door for the two clubs to explore a potential swap deal.

After struggles with Barcelona since leaving Liverpool in a marquee move, Coutinho has been sent out on loan to Bayern Munich this season, MD report that the Bavarians have no interest in a permanent move for the star.

Barcelona are well aware that Kante is the best defensive midfielder in the world and the Blaugrana need to strengthen in this area with legend Sergio Busquets approaching the final years of his illustrious career.

Kante is well-established as one of the world’s best midfielders but the superstar has been hindered by injuries this season. The Frenchman has made 22 appearances across all competitions this term.

