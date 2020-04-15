According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have made it clear to Ivan Rakitic that should he decide to remain at the club until his contract runs out, that he’ll only play a very minimal role in the team.

Barcelona are keen to sell the ace in the next transfer window, this could represent the only chance for the club to make some considerable cash from Rakitic, with the star’s contract expiring next summer.

It’s added that the Blaugrana have attempted to sell the ace several times, but the Croatian has always decided to stay with the Catalan outfit.

The report adds that Sevilla are interested in re-signing the ace, Rakitic made a name for himself with the Andalusian outfit before joining Barcelona.

With Rakitic falling out of favour at Barcelona, MD claim that several teams have offered to take the ace on loan for the final year of his contract – something that the La Liga champions are categorically refusing.

Barcelona are aware that such a loan deal could pave the way for Rakitic to join a side for free, the Catalan outfit are determined to sell the ace for a fee, which would also take the star’s salary off their books.

Rakitic suggested in a recent interview with MD that he wouldn’t be forced out of the club and that he’d decide which team he’d be joining if that was the case.

It’s a real shame to see a player that’s acted professionally during his time at the Camp Nou being treated this way. Rakitic appears to have become a scapegoat of sorts for the team.

Rakitic played a crucial role in the team for several seasons, helping to ease the loss of Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

However with Rakitic now 32 years old, it appears as though Barcelona are keen on refreshing their midfield ranks. The Croatian still looks as though he’d do a solid job for another top European team.