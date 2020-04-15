According to the Sun via Spanish publication Marca, Arsenal could be presented with the chance to sign long-term transfer target Thomas Lemar this summer, with Atletico Madrid prepared to offload the ace.

Lemar has massively struggled since moving to Atletico Madrid almost two years ago in a marquee move. ESPN report that the Spanish giants parted with €70m to sign the star from Monaco.

The Sun add that Arsenal were thought to be very interested in the winger’s services after his breakout 2016/17 season with Monaco.

Marca now claim that Diego Simeone is prepared to offload the French star, with Atletico needing to raise ‘significant’ funds to bolster their squad in the summer.

The Spanish outlet describe the 24-year-old as ‘the player with the most value who has the least importance to the squad.’

Lemar has struggled in Diego Simeone’s system, the ace has only started 13 of his 24 appearances for Atletico across all competitions this season.

The France international has failed to manage a single goal contribution in these outings. The Sun even add that Lemar has only scored three goals in his 67 appearances for Atletico

Despite Lemar enduring a largely difficult time in the Spanish capital, the ace has shown glimpses of the talent he used to tear up Ligue 1.

Lemar is primarily used as a left winger, a position that the Gunners perhaps need to strengthen in.

Mikel Arteta often fields Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang here, but the prolific talisman would undoubtedly flourish even more in a bonafide centre-forward role.

Lemar needs to exit Atletico this summer in a bid to reignite his career and Arsenal would give the ace the perfect platform to do just that.

The wide man should also be pushing to get more first-team football under his belt next season now that the Euro’s have been delayed until next summer.

Lemar still plays a part for the French national team, though this has perhaps become more peripheral since his struggles with Atleti.