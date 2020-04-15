Both Chelsea and Manchester City have been offered hope of signing one of their summer targets after the player’s agent broke off contract talks with his current club.

According to Sport, reported in English by the Daily Express, Jorge Mendes is looking at other options for his client, Nelson Semedo.

The Portuguese right-back is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2022, but has been offered a deal by Barcelona that would take him up to 2024. Intriguingly, the Catalans have, apparently, suggested that they are willing to sell the player if he doesn’t accept the new terms.

The Daily Express suggest that the Citizens could have the edge in any potential deal as Joao Cancelo could be included. They report that the player was offered to the Blaugrana as part of a deal for Semedo in a previous transfer window, but Barcelona turned it down, believing that their player was worth more.

With funds now needing to be raised by the Camp Nou outfit in order for them to be challenging for the top honours again in 2020/21, the news that Semedo could be one of those sacrificed is unlikely to come as a surprise to the club’s supporters.

From both City’s and Chelsea’s point of view, were they to acquire Semedo, they will have a player who is relentless in the way in which he attacks the right flank, is always purposeful in his forward play, and has been solid in his defensive duties.