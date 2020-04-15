Although the current situation with football is terrible for everyone involved, it might actually play out well for Olivier Giroud.

He’s a key member of the French national team but his place at EURO 2020 looked in doubt due to a lack of first team action. It seemed inevitable that he would leave in January, but despite rumour after rumour it didn’t happen, and he was stuck in London.

He’s free to leave this Summer so it seems like the perfect chance for him to establish himself somewhere else and earn his place at the Euros next year.

A report from The Sun has indicated he’s actually willing to take a pay cut to leave, if it means he will get a three year contract at Inter Milan.

They state he’s currently on £135k a week at Chelsea, but Inter Milan’s top players earn around £110k per week, but this offer would see him earn even less than that.

He’s now 33 so it’s rare to see players that age getting a long term contract, so it’s clear to see why he might take less money each week if it meant he could earn it over a longer term.

There’s no real sign of Chelsea offering a new deal or him wanting to stay in London, so this could be an ideal move for him next season.