Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly only willing to leave the club if he’s forced out.

Despite speculation over his future and links with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, it seems Kante is in no hurry to leave west London, according to a report from Goal.

The France international could be tempted by Barcelona more than Real Madrid, according to Goal, as he’s not keen on moving to a team where he wouldn’t necessarily be the guaranteed first choice in his position.

Goal also suggest it will ultimately be up to Chelsea if Kante does end up moving on, with the player not keen to leave his current club.

This will likely please most Blues fans, with the former Leicester City star proving a big hit for much of his time with CFC.

Kante was particularly impressive in his first season at the club, when he played a starring role in leading Antonio Conte’s side to the Premier League title.

Injuries have since hampered his progress slightly, while the team has struggled in general to replicate the success of that memorable 2016/17 season.

Still, Chelsea would do well to keep hold of this important, experienced player as they look to move forward with an otherwise rather youthful squad.