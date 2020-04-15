Although there’s still 11 games left of the current La Liga season, Zinedine Zidane has wasted no time in looking ahead to the 2020/21 campaign by telling one of his current first-team players that he has no future at the club.

When Alphonse Areola moved on loan to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of the deal to take Keylor Navas to Paris Saint-Germain, he proved to be a decent enough back up to Thibaut Courtois.

Indeed, when the Belgian suffered an early season loss of form, it was Areola that came to Zidane’s rescue. However, recent high-profile errors including in the Copa del Rey tie at home to Real Sociedad have harmed his cause.

Don Balon have reported that the French coach has lost patience with him and told the custodian that he no longer has a future in Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News Pundit suggests that Man United signing Kane for £200m would be a bargain Chelsea and Man City could renew interest in target as player’s agent breaks off talks with current club Man United’s Bruno Fernandes excited to play alongside Paul Pogba

Part of the reason for that is that young Andriy Lunin has done so well on-loan at Real Oviedo. It’s expected that he will subsequently return to the Santiago Bernabeu in time for the beginning of next season, and to that end, there is simply no room for Areola in the first-team squad.