There are certain players who will always be linked with a big move because of their name and reputation, but you do have to wonder what they can offer a top team as they get older.

Adam Lallana is now 31 years old and has a history of fitness and injury issues, so it will be interesting to see what his market will be this Summer.

It’s easy to see a Premier League struggler throwing big money at him to try and excite the fans, but that often ends in an expensive player on the treatment table for most of the season and it ends in disappointment.

He might be a good option as an impact player somewhere, but it’s hard to see him getting a big move at this point.

Serie A teams have a history of taking ageing players on free transfers and getting some good performances from them, but it appears AC Milan have turned down the option to sign the Liverpool man as reported by The Mirror.

They state that Milan are worried about his injury history and also wonder if he would actually add that much to the team, which does seem like a sensible option.

They’ve suffered for years by overpaying ageing free agents who haven’t been good enough and it’s hard to build a foundation, so at least this does make sense from their point of view.

It’s still not clear where Lallana will end up, but it sounds like it wont be Liverpool or AC Milan.