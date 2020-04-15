Jamie Carragher doubts Liverpool will sign Timo Werner this summer

According to the Mirror, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the Reds won’t sign target Timo Werner this summer due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sky Sports pundit made the claim during an Instagram Live Q&A session. Liverpool have been widely linked with a summer swoop for the RB Leipzig sensation, though this seems to be up in the air now.

With the the Mirror reiterating that the Covid-19 crisis will impact football clubs financially, Carragher suggests that a deal for Werner may have to be put on the ‘back burner’ for now.

Here’s Carragher’s thoughts on the potential deal:

“Timo Werner to Liverpool?”

“It looked nailed on before the situation we’re in now so it may affect transfers this summer.”

“It may have to be put on the back burner, maybe for the following summer.”

Werner is enjoying the best season of his career, with the 24-year-old bagging 27 goals and registering 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this term.

Reports recently suggested that the Germany international was also a target for Bayern Munich, so Liverpool could risk missing out on Werner to one of Europe’s biggest clubs if they can’t seal a deal this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could do with bolstering their attacking options in the next transfer window, the Reds could do with another high-profile star to compete for a spot in the starting lineup ahead of superstars Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.