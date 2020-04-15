With Liverpool potentially looking to secure a highly-rated winger once the transfer window re-opens for business, they’re unlikely to be impressed by the news that three of their Premier League rivals and Jurgen Klopp’s former side, Borussia Dortmund, are also in the hunt for the same player.

According to Der Spiegel and reported in English by the Daily Express, West Ham, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have thrown their hats into the ring for £33m rated Werder Bremen star, Milot Rashica, as well as the German giants.

In 24 appearances for Werder this season, Rashica has plundered 10 goals and given five assists, per Daily Express, alerting Klopp who is looking to strengthen his attacking options.

It would appear that Dortmund have entered the race because they evidently see him as a decent enough replacement for Jadon Sancho, should the young Englishman make an expected summer window move to the Premier League.

Of all of the sides that appear to be interested in his services, it would surely be difficult for Rashica to look past Liverpool.

As current European champions and Premier League champions-elect, the Anfield outfit would appear to offer a much more successful project at this stage than his other suitors, with the greatest of respect.

Moreover, Klopp’s incessant attacking style will suit a player who always likes to play on the front foot and take on his opponent where possible.