According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Jurgen Klopp has identified Sevilla defender Diego Carlos as a priority target for Liverpool this summer.

Estadio Deportivo (ED) claim that the Brazilian centre-back, who was signed last summer for €15m, would be allowed to leave in the next transfer window for a fee above €50m.

Carlos has been solid since moving to Spain, with the ace making 31 appearances across all competitions this season and playing a key role in a Sevilla side that have pushed themselves into 3rd in the La Liga table.

ED add that the ace’s release clause stands at €75m, however Sevilla would be prepared to part ways with the ace for less, boosting the club’s bid to balance the books.

The report claims that the La Liga outfit are yet to receive proposals for Carlos, but that they are expecting to receive an offer from Liverpool – who have identified the ace as a priority target.

It’s also added that Sevilla see the Reds as a preferred suitor for Carlos due to their higher financial power than other interested parties like Barcelona, Napoli and both Madrid clubs.

ED Claim that the Merseyside outfit would have much more ‘interesting payment guarantees’ than the other clubs that are linked with the ace’s signature.

See More: Liverpool target known as ‘the beast’ likened to Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly

More Stories / Latest News ‘Gaffer, this is out of order’ – Arsenal legend lifts lid on Old Trafford dressing room row David Moyes details three top class players he tried to bring to Man United Arsenal edge closer to transfer as €50m offer made for midfield ace

As well playing a key role for a side that are third in La Liga, Carlos’ solid performances have helped Sevilla progress into the next round of the Europa League.

Should the football season resume after the Coronavirus pandemic is hopefully dealt with, Liverpool will have the chance to assess Carlos as against some non-Spanish top European competition.

Centre-back should certainly be an area where Premier League leaders Liverpool should strengthen in this summer.

Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip may be entering the final few years of their impressive careers, highlighting the need for the Reds to bolster their ranks in central defence.

Promising youngster Joe Gomez will thereby need some competition in his bid to become Virgil van Dijk’s long-term centre-back partner and Carlos is a fine option for this.