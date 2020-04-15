Loris Karius hoping to convince Liverpool to allow him to leave for free

According to the Mirror via Turkish outlet Fotospor (from Sport Witness), Besiktas’ stance on a permanent move for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius appears to have changed.

The Turkish outfit are now prepared to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis after his two-year loan spell ends this summer due to a couple of factors.

Firstly, Besiktas are thought to be impressed by Karius’ response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The stopper has stayed in Turkey whilst other members of the Istanbul outfit’s squad have returned to their homelands.

In addition to that, Karius is confident that he can convince Liverpool’s board to allow him to join Besiktas on a free transfer, despite the ace’s loan agreement including a £7.25m permanent option.

Finally, the ace is even willing to forego wages that have previously been unpaid by Besiktas in a bid to seal a permanent move to the Super Lig outfit.

Karius was sent out on loan to Besiktas in the summer of 2018 after the massive fallout stemming from the German’s costly errors in Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid that year.

Karius has made 67 appearances for Besiktas, keeping 14 clean sheets. The ace has experienced similar form to what he displayed at Liverpool – for better and for worse.

The 26-year-old is comfortable between the sticks for most of the time, but he seems to be the kind of goalkeeper that is plagued by costly errors.

Fortunately the ace hasn’t been vilified as much for his mistakes in Turkey as they’ve been on a respectably lesser stage.

As a player Karius doesn’t seem to have changed much, but it’s clear from the efforts the ace is prepared to take to stay at Besiktas that the ace is a real professional.