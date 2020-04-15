Manchester City star Leroy Sane is reportedly closer to a transfer to Bayern Munich, who are preparing an offer of around £70million for the 24-year-old.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sane’s representatives have been working on a move to take the City player back to Germany after four years in Manchester.

Sane has been injured for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign and the Mirror claim Bayern are now increasingly confident they can sign him on the cheap despite failing to land him last summer.

It remains to be seen if City will allow the Germany international’s valuation to fall too far from their initial asking price, but the Mirror suggest Bayern do now feel they can get him for a bargain fee of more like £70m as they prepare to submit an offer.

Sane’s representatives LIAN sports have confirmed that talks between City and Bayern are ongoing with the player’s agent Damir Smoljan as quoted in the Mirror, saying: “It is true that we now officially have the mandate as a consultant to Leroy Sane and can now hold talks,”

“Together with him, we exchange ideas with Manchester City about what the next step could look like.

“The basic interest of FC Bayern is no secret. But other top clubs across Europe have already contacted us about Leroy.

The winger has only one year left on his contract at City and hasn’t signed a new contract so the club would do well to cash in on the player this summer transfer window, rather than let him leave for free next year.

Still, Sane has been a world class performer for much of his time at the Etihad Stadium and his departure could be a big blow for the club as finding a replacement for reasonable money won’t be an easy task.