Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs to have made a transfer approach for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front after a difficult season in which they’ve been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku since his departure to Inter Milan.

Odion Ighalo has come in on loan but doesn’t seem an ideal long-term option despite his strong start, and Sport now claim United could be one of the teams battling to sign Aubameyang, who they state could move for around £43.5million.

The report also links the Gabon international with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, with the prolific front-man bound to be a man in demand as he nears the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans, however, will be especially eager not to lose Aubameyang to a major Premier League rival, as they’ve seen happen so many times in the past.

Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez are recent star players poached by Man Utd, while Man City have also raided them for big names in the past.

Aubameyang has been a world class performer for the Gunners and could undoubtedly do a job for MUFC if he can maintain that form, though the club may be wary of bringing in another Sanchez, who joined from AFC in 2018 and who flopped spectacularly at Old Trafford.