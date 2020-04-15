With the news that Real Madrid are willing to part with three of their world class stars, Manchester United will have been put on high alert as Los Blancos go looking to close a stunning transfer coup.

Don Balon have reported that in order for Zinedine Zidane to bring in either Paul Pogba or Ajax’s Donny van de Beek, they need to sell, and to that end, Isco, Luka Modric and James Rodriguez will be sacrificed.

Pogba will arguably cost more than the Dutchman, and is probably further away from a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu switch than van de Beek. However, in an ideal world, Zidane would bring in both players, report Don Balon.

With Los Blancos behind Barcelona in the La Liga table and with one foot out of the Champions League, they run a very real risk of ending the season with only the Spanish Super Cup to show for their troubles.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona refuse to send out of favour star on loan, sale preferred First-team star has no future at Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane begins clear-out Pundit suggests that Man United signing Kane for £200m would be a bargain

That’s unlikely to keep president, Florentino Perez, happy and it remains to be seen if he’s able to bring van de Beek, Pogba, or both into a new-look and much more dynamic and energetic Real midfield.