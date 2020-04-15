If you look at things in the most basic terms, if a player isn’t playing at a club and they are wanted somewhere else, then it makes sense for everyone to let them leave.

The parent club can save money on the wages, the player will get to play and put themselves in the shop window and the other club can get a player to improve their squad.

There doesn’t seem to be any way back into the Man United team for Marcos Rojo, so it makes sense to get him off the books.

He’s just turned 20 and has barely played for years so there won’t be much in terms of sell on value, so United should be delighted that he wants to extend his loan spell at Estudiantes.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News, he’s upset that the Coronavirus crisis has limited his appearances back in Argentina, so he’s been pleading in the media for United to extend that loan spell.

Rojo said: “If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United’s management about the possibility of staying here for another six months. I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few matches.”

He always tried hard but just wasn’t good enough to become a regular fixture at Old Trafford, so this could be a move that benefits everyone.