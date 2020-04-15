Manchester United prepare for “flurry of signings” as Red Devils look to assemble squad of “young Galacticos”

The latest Man United transfer news should excite fans as it looks like a flurry of big signings could heading to Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News claim the Red Devils look in a strong position to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, and that his arrival could trigger the signings of a few more big names.

Among those would be James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supposedly looking to build a team of ‘young Galacticos’.

This would certainly be an exciting development for Man Utd, who have previously made a number of big mistakes in the transfer market.

Their policy of chasing expensive superstars like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez backfired, but Solskjaer has improved their record when it comes to signings.

Sancho, Maddison, Bellingham and Haaland are among the most exciting young talents in world football and would represent superb long-term purchases.

MUFC fans will hope they can be brought in, along with Grealish who, at the age of 24, is another just entering his peak.