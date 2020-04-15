Man United’s Bruno Fernandes excited to play alongside Paul Pogba

According to an exclusive Q&A via Manchester United’s official website, Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he’s looking forward to playing alongside superstar Paul Pogba for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese star responded with ‘A lot. A lot’ when questioned on how ‘excited’ he was to get the chance to play alongside Pogba once the superstar returns from injury.

Pogba has been sidelined for most of the season, with injury troubles limiting the ace to just eight appearances across all competitions this term.

Fernandes has looked sensational for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting in January and United supporters will undoubtedly be looking forward to seeing the playmaker lined up alongside Pogba in midfield.

See More: Roy Keane praises in-form Manchester United star’s ‘arrogance’

Here are Fernandes’ thoughts on World Cup winner:

A lot. A lot. I think we have a lot of good players in the midfield.

Obviously Paul is injured from a long time [ago], and all we know is he has a lot of qualities.

We can say in football that people normally forget what you do good when you have a mistake. You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember that.

Paul is coming from a bad moment, because of the situation.

When he played also, the club and the team was not good, because the expectations are high for Paul, because Paul is a top player and Manchester United pay a lot for him, and expectations are a lot for him.

It’s normal when you are in that situation you don’t play like a superstar, because everyone expects from Paul like they expect from [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Juventus or [Lionel] Messi at Barcelona.

Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester, because they know he has the qualities for this. Also this is confidence in Paul. The team, we have a lot of confidence in Paul.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal and Spurs prepare to do battle in race to sign highly-rated 16-year-old rising star Jamie Carragher doubts Liverpool will sign Timo Werner this summer Liverpool face competition from Premier League trio and German giants in their pursuit of £33m rated target

Fernandes has contributed three goals and four assists in just nine appearances since joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Manchester outfit were in fine form before the season was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with the Red Devils unbeaten in their last five games.

Should the season resume after the crisis, United are fifth in the Premier League and Pogba’s imminent return may boost the club’s chances of securing a Champions League spot.

There’s no doubt that the Red Devils will have one of the most talented midfields in the entire league once Pogba returns to action to feature alongside playmaker Fernandes and the likes of rejuvenated stars Fred and Nemanja Matic.