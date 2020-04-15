Why Manchester United have improved in the transfer market under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United certainly seem to have turned a corner in the transfer market in recent times after a difficult few years.

Following several expensive flops such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, Man Utd now seem to be spending their money far more sensibly.

Even when they do splash the cash, they seem to be getting better value for money with the likes of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, who have both shone since moving to Old Trafford.

According to an interesting report from the Manchester Evening News, it may be that this is due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s influence and Ed Woodward now having less of a role when it comes to signings.

Woodward has long come under fire for overseeing so many poor deals made at United, and fans will no doubt be encouraged by the fact that he now seems to be less involved in this side of things.

It’s also very promising for Red Devils supporters to see Solskjaer having such a great impact away from the pitch.

The Norwegian tactician has lifted the mood at the club with some fine attacking football, and the MEN’s report also says some inside the club have joked that he’s a better technical director than manager.