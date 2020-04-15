Manchester United are reportedly back in talks with Real Madrid over a potential transfer deal for Paul Pogba.

This is according to Don Balon, who do stress that a breakthrough in talks has not yet happened as Real seem unsure about paying Man Utd’s asking price for the France international.

Still, Don Balon also suggest Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez could be the player lined up as Pogba’s replacement if any breakthrough can eventually be reached.

The Spain international has been linked with the Red Devils recently, with AS claiming the Premier League giants were prepared to bid around €80million for him.

It’s clearly not worked out for Pogba at Old Trafford, and Saul could be an ideal upgrade in midfield after his superb performances in La Liga down the years.

The 25-year-old is perhaps more of an all-rounder than Pogba, and a more hard-working player who seems a better tactical fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system.

Pogba, however, is also a huge talent and it may be that United will live to regret losing him if he does move to the Bernabeu and can get back to his best.

It seems likely that the 27-year-old could flourish alongside better players and perhaps also take advantage of playing in a less competitive league if he ends up in the Spanish top flight.