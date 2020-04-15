It’s been a busy day of Man Utd transfer gossip as rumours flood in over some potential big-name signings for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a fine job since taking over at Old Trafford, but it’s clear some more investment is still needed in a few key areas before the club can catch up with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

One name being linked with United for some time now is Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, and it looks like that deal could be edging closer to completion.

It’s been reported that United are now finalising the Grealish transfer, following claims that he’d edged ahead of James Maddison as Solskjaer’s priority target for the attacking midfield position.

The 24-year-old is just what MUFC need as an upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, all of whom will surely soon be heading out of the club.

Elsewhere, Sport claim United have made an approach for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they step up their interest in the prolific Gabon international.

Aubameyang has been linked with Man Utd several times before, and they’re joined by the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in pursuit of the 30-year-old.

Finally, Red Devils fans will also be excited at this potential transfer hint from Victor Osimhen…

Speaking to the Independent, he said: “Of course, one day I’d like to play for a big club in England.

“I’ve spoken to Odion (Ighalo) about it. He gave me very good advice, he’s a legend and a big brother.

“My goal is to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world but now I’m very happy in Lille.”