A couple of weeks ago it looked like Jack Grealish’s actions might stop him getting his big move this Summer, but it’s funny how quickly things can be forgotten in football.

He landed himself in hot water after ignoring the lockdown measures to go and visit some friends, and the questions about his maturity started to emerge again.

READ MORE: Roy Keane angered by one Manchester United player during visit to Carrington

Despite that, it sounds like Man United are prepared to overlook that incident as a report from France suggests they are now working to finalise the deal to bring him in from Aston Villa:

Manchester United est en train de finaliser l’arrivée du milieu de terrain d’Aston Villa, Jack Grealish pic.twitter.com/EV5KiRZGvs — Manu ???? (@ManuLonjon) April 15, 2020

Although there’s no indication of the fee in that tweet, The Evening Standard recently reported that United were looking to sign him for around £60m, which sounds like a reasonable fee for someone like Grealish.

If this does go through then it will be fascinating to see how he gets on at a huge club. Everything at Aston Villa was built around him and that allowed him to flourish, but things might be different at Old Trafford.

He will simply become another player in a system and he’ll need to work incredibly hard to stand out, but it does look like he has the confidence and talent to do that.

You always worry with a player like Grealish that he might simply be forced into a wide position where he might disappear in games, so hopefully he makes the most of his talent if he does move.