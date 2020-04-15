It’s hard to think of a club or a group of fans who have suffered as much as Newcastle United in recent years, so most neutrals will admit they deserve some luck.

Mike Ashley has never shown any ambition to make the team competitive, it was always about merely trying to exist as a Premier League club for as cheaply as possible.

The list of managers under his stewardship is particularly worrying, with names like Alan Pardew, John Carver and Steve Bruce hardly inspiring anyone, while Rafa Benitez seemed like a cruel joke just to show them what they could’ve had.

Things could be changing now, after a report from Football Italia reported on a possible new manager next season after a takeover is completed.

They state that former Juventus boss Max Allegri is now the bookies favourite, and he would represent quite the upgrade over Bruce,

He’s won Serie A titles and has extensive experience of managing in the Champions League, while you also have to think he would be able to attract some big names players to the club too.

The report also claims he’s been linked with the jobs at Real Madrid, Man United and Bayern Munich this season, so that shows you the level of pedigree that he would bring.

It seems this is very much dependent on the takeover being completed at Newcastle, but it looks like the fans might have reasons to be excited after so much doom and gloom for years.