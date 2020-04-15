Lille star Victor Osimhen will have excited many Manchester United fans with his comments about a potential transfer to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international looks one of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment, having shone in Ligue 1 this season to attract talk of a big move in the near future.

Le 10 Sport have linked him with Man Utd for possibly as much as €100million (£87m), and he’s now admitted discussing his future with current Red Devils striker and fellow countryman Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo moved to Old Trafford on loan in the January transfer window and has been a big hit at the club so far, and Osimhen says he’s given him some useful advice over his future.

While the Nigerian did not explicitly say Ighalo had advised him to join him at United, many fans will no doubt think that could be the hint he’s dropping here.

Speaking to the Independent, Osimhen said: “Of course, one day I’d like to play for a big club in England.

“I’ve spoken to Odion about it. He gave me very good advice, he’s a legend and a big brother.

“My goal is to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world but now I’m very happy in Lille.”