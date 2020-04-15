Out of contract XI: An outstanding front three but a worry for Chelsea and Liverpool

The worry about play restarting and wondering about how to finish the season has meant transfers have taken a back seat, but there’s a very pressing issue with a lot of players about to become out of contract.

The Guardian recently reported on a selection of players from around the world who would be free to move on this Summer, and it’s easy to make a star studded (albeit slightly ageing) line up from them:

It’s notable that there are several PSG players in here, so they will probably have to make a few signings this Summer to compensate. Thiago Silva is getting older so it always looked like time for him to move on, and you fancy the Parisians will have some cash in reserve to spend this Summer as well.

It’s also interesting to note the two Spurs defenders in Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga, as they’ve made noises about struggling financially in recent weeks, so that could impact Jose Mourinho’s transfer budget and they could be tough to replace.

The front three looks particularly threatening even if they might only have a year or two left. Edinson Cavani has always been forced to play second fiddle to someone else despite his talent and goal-scoring ability, so it would be great to see him get a chance to be the true star somewhere before he retires.

They don’t make the team but Liverpool duo Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana will also be out of contract, so they could be an interesting option for some Premier League teams. You always worry they could end up being expensive players who end up on the injury table for most of the season, but there’s a lot of talent in there too.

On the theme of veterans then Chelsea look set to lose Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willian this Summer, which is a lot of experience to try and replace in one go.