Under Mike Ashley, Newcastle United have become something of a laughing stock, but news that their potential new owners have tenuous links to Kim Kardashian might have the supporters pining for their former owner.

The Wall Street Journal noted back in February that Carla DiBello, a friend of the reality TV star, was the rainmaker in the Newcastle takeover, thanks to her ‘close’ relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

The WSJ report also mention that her friendship with Yasir Al-Rumayyan has “raised concerns among some PIF (Saudi Public Investment Fund) officials,” with two remarking that they had “no idea how she got access.”

Further, frustration is clearly growing “during a time when the fund’s major investments are struggling.”

Although Amanda Staveley is the person leading the bid which involves the Reuben Brothers and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Daily Star suggest it was DiBello who initially pitched the idea of the takeover.

It’s nothing if not entertaining at St. James’ Park.