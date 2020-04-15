Pundit suggests that Man United signing Kane for £200m would be a bargain

According to the Metro, former Scotland striker Alan McInally believes that Manchester United would be getting Harry Kane at a ‘snip’ if they were to sign the talisman for £200m.

The Metro report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bolstering his attacking options in the next transfer window and that Spurs superstar Harry Kane is a target for the Red Devils.

It’s claimed that the England captain is valued at a massive £200m.

Speculation surrounding Kane’s future has dominated the headline since the 26-year-old hinted that he may leave Tottenham in order to win trophies ‘sooner rather than later’, as per the Metro.

Former Scotland striker McInally claims that United would be getting Kane at a ‘snip’ if they were to sign him for a world-record fee of £200m.

Here’s what McInally had to say on United possibly signing Kane:

“United might be getting him at a snip for £200m, he’s different class. Kane is such a good footballer. Not just his goals but his general play for the team. He doesn’t get enough credit for that.”

“If he’s not scoring goals his performances are still right up there. Putting the ball in the back of the net is what he’s good at and that’s why he’s worth at least £200m.”

“I think a couple of other clubs might be interested in him too.”

McInally added that Kane’s signature would definitely help the Red Devils ‘challenge’ for the title.

It’s not surprising to see that Kane has been tagged with such a massive valuation considering that he’s bagged a staggering 181 goals in 278 appearances for the north London outfit.

Of those efforts, 136 have come in the Premier League, making Kane the competition’s 13th highest scorer of all-time.

The talisman has a real chance to break into the top five of these rankings if he stays in England for the rest of his career.

The Red Devils have looked dangerous in the final third this season, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both flourishing in centre-forward roles, given this should United still target a move for such a high-profile name in Kane?