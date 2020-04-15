In normal circumstances it’s rare to see Arsenal spending a lot of money on transfers, so it always looked like Mikel Arteta would need to do some wheeling and dealing.

Most news surrounding Arsenal is about the players refusing to take a pay cut, so that does suggest there’s not going to be an old fashioned “war chest” available to Arteta this Summer.

That means free transfers and loans might be the order of the day, and The Daily Star have reported that one is close to being agreed.

They report that Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for PSG player Layvin Kurzawa in January, and a report from France has now suggested that a five year deal has been agreed with the 28 year old left back.

They go on to say that PSG did try to extend his deal but failed, and it’s now believed that Arsenal are very close to confirming this officially.

It looked like Kieran Tierney was going to be the long term answer at left back but a succession of injuries have hampered him this season, so he will have some competition from the Frenchman for his spot next season.