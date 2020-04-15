Revealed: Classy Liverpool 2020/21 home kit leaked

Liverpool’s 2020/21 home kit has been revealed, according to a report in Footy Headlines.

The Anfield club will be sponsored by Nike next season and the brand has gone about designing a superb kit for the current Premier League leaders.

The 2020/21 Liverpool Nike home kit has a base red colour that is the same as Portugal’s 2018 FIFA World Cup shirt and stands out in dark red on the kit.

The base red colour on the 2020/21 Liverpool home kit is combined with white and teal stripes on the collar, designed with two layers which overlap each other. The kit is designed similar to the Nike 2020 template which is used in the 2020 national team kits.

On the back of the collar, is the stitched in usual remembrance of the 1996 Hillsborough disaster on the backside of the shirt.

Nike will complement the shirt with red shorts and socks.

Nike is to release the Liverpool 2020/21 home kit only after June 1, 2020.