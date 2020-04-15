Roy Keane angered by one Manchester United player during visit to Carrington

Manchester United legend Roy Keane paid a secret visit to United’s Carrington training ground in December, but left the training facility angry after his visit because of one unnamed player, according to a report in the Mirror.

The former Manchester United captain was asked to visit United’s training ground by current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to speak to the players and share his experience with them but the report explains that he left the training ground angry because of one unnamed player who looked disinterested while Keane was addressing the players.

Speaking about Keane’s visit, a training ground source was quoted by the Mirror as saying:

“As you’d imagine Roy has strong views on what it takes to be a proper United player and he gave it them straight.

“He wasn’t impressed with one player who didn’t seem to be all that interested and looked as if he’d rather be somewhere else.”

At that point of time, United were struggling in their bid to qualify for the Champions League and Solskjaer was under heavy pressure with his job seemingly in the balance.

However, the Red Devils have enjoyed a sharp upturn in results since the turn of the year and were on an 11 match unbeaten run in all competitions before football was suspended due to the coronavirus.