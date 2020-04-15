Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning to hold personal talks with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in a bid to win the race for this transfer.

Werner has shown himself to be one of the finest young talents in Europe in recent times and could be a quality addition to this Reds side.

The Germany international has also been linked as a target for Manchester United by the Evening Standard, while a report from Don Balon suggested Liverpool could face competition from Real Madrid for the player available for £52million.

And now, according to Sport Bild, it looks like Klopp is ready to step up his efforts to persuade Werner to pick Liverpool over other suitors with a personal approach to the player.

LFC fans will hope the German tactician can charm his fellow countryman into a move to Anfield, which should certainly look a pretty appealing place for most top players right now.

Werner would likely be joining this season’s Premier League champions – provided the 2019/20 season can be completed – and the Merseysiders will no doubt be adding to their trophy haul in the years to come.

Man Utd arguably need a striker like him more, however, with the Red Devils overly reliant on Marcus Rashford, while loan signing Odion Ighalo probably isn’t the best long-term option as cover.